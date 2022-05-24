Man pleads guilty to pot cultivation in national forest

Law enforcement then began investigating the area and found the plants, irrigation equipment, two tents and a space that was being used as a kitchen. Ortega-Castañaza was soon found and apprehended near the grow site, along with a backpack containing a loaded revolver and a box of .38-caliber ammunition. A second suspect who was seen with him fled down the side of the mountain when law enforcement arrived.

Ortega-Castañaza stated that he had been living at the site for 9 days and had 8 days of work left, according to court documents. He said he was being paid roughly $100 per day to water and trim the cannabis plants. When asked about the gun, he said that it was for protection against wildlife and anyone who may try to rob the site. The gun was in his hand as officers approached him, but once he realized it was law enforcement he threw it to the ground.