Visalia Industrial Park goes south … for expansion

The site is south and east of much of the recent expansion in the industrial area. Until now, most of those big, 1 million square foot logistics warehouses have been built north of Goshen Avenue and most dramatically north of Riggin Avenue.

The application was signed by Derek Meddings, an analyst for Greenlaw Partners, an Orange County based real estate development and investment management company. Greenlaw Partners develops large real estate projects primarily in Southern California where space remains extremely tight and prices are said to be going up. That provides an opportunity for Central Valley distribution sites like Visalia

Formed in March 2003, Greenlaw has developed more than $7 billion in properties. The company’s focus is on acquiring and developing property in joint ventures with a select group of institutional and individual investors. The company has extensive experience in a vast array of asset classes including: office, industrial, retail, residential, land entitlement and hospitality projects. The company has handled acquisitions and dispositions in excess of $4 billion.