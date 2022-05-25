2022 Primary: Supervisor Townsend runs unopposed, Valero runs among a crowded field

“The absolute most rewarding thing is when somebody calls and has a concern about something in the county, and I’m able to get with other colleagues and get something solved to the satisfaction of that constituent or even a whole group of people,” Townsend said. “It’s just a great feeling to see that at the county level.”

Some focuses of Townsend’s politics include the preservation of individual property rights as well as the need for an increased focus on storage and use of surface water for irrigation and recharge. Townsend is particularly interested in how property owners and those in the agriculture industry have been affected by the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). He sees agricultural interests as the backbone of the valley’s economy, and hopes to prioritize these along with the development of new businesses in the area.