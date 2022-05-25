2022 Primary: Supervisor Townsend runs unopposed, Valero runs among a crowded field

District 5 Supervisor Dennis Townsend coasts to a second turn, current District 4 Board Supervisor Eddie Valero contends with three other candidates heading into June 7
TULARE COUNTY – Local primary elections for Districts 4 and 5’s supervisorial seats are coming up on June 7.
Supervisor Dennis Townsend currently represents District 5, which includes Porterville, Springville, Terra Bella, Alpine, Ducor, Camp Nelson, California Hot Springs, Posey, Kennedy Meadows, Ponderosa, Sequoia Crest and the surrounding areas of southeast Tulare County. He is running unopposed for reelection.
District 4 includes the cities of Dinuba, Woodlake and a portion of Visalia, as well as the unincorporated communities of Badger, Cutler-Orosi, Elderwood, Goshen, Ivanhoe, London, Monson-Sultana, Seville, Traver and Yettem. The District is represented by Supervisor Eddie Valero, who is running for reelection against candidates Melvin Gong, Kelly Culver and Scott Harness.
DISTRICT 5
Dennis Townsend
Supervisor Townsend is a licensed architect and owner of Townsend Architectural Group in Porterville.
Townsend was born and raised in Porterville and attended Monache High School before receiving degrees in architecture at College of the Sequoias and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He opened Townsend Architectural Group in 2001 before getting involved in local politics.
Before being elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2018, Townsend was appointed to the Tulare County Association of Governments, where he is currently serving his second term. He is also a board member of the Porterville Chamber of Commerce and president of the Sierra View Foundation, which raises funds for Sierra View Medical Center.
“The absolute most rewarding thing is when somebody calls and has a concern about something in the county, and I’m able to get with other colleagues and get something solved to the satisfaction of that constituent or even a whole group of people,” Townsend said. “It’s just a great feeling to see that at the county level.”
Some focuses of Townsend’s politics include the preservation of individual property rights as well as the need for an increased focus on storage and use of surface water for irrigation and recharge. Townsend is particularly interested in how property owners and those in the agriculture industry have been affected by the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). He sees agricultural interests as the backbone of the valley’s economy, and hopes to prioritize these along with the development of new businesses in the area.
DISTRICT 4
Eddie Valero
After growing up in Cutler-Orosi, Supervisor Valero went on to receive a Master’s Degree in English from Cornell University. He was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2018, after joining the Cutler-Orosi Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees in 2012 and assisting in boosting the graduation rate by 14%.
In 2013 Valero founded the Cutler-Orosi Young Men’s Initiative, a non-profit that provides counseling, mentoring and employment opportunities to young men without father figures in their lives. He also owns an educational consulting business that works throughout the county.
Valero’s priorities include ensuring that farmers have the resources they need, particularly when it comes to water, transportation and conservation solutions. He also is a strong advocate for public safety and pledges to fight gang activity, farm theft and drug crimes.
Melvin Gong
Melvin Gong retired from the military after 30 years. He has also spent 12 years on the Tulare County Planning commission and eventually moved to serve as the president of Dinuba Memorial club where he remains today.
Gong believes that technological advances are key to the agricultural industry continuing to thrive. In particular, he feels that the introduction of more biotechnology would jumpstart a “farming revolution”.
“I think it’s a long way down the road, but it’s something I want to make sure we lay the foundation for,” Gong said.
Along with several other accomplishments, Gong also worked as a sheriff volunteer for ten years. He has received a number of awards including Cutler-Orosi chamber man of the year. Most recently, he received the Southern District 14 award for veteran of the year in 2021.
Kelly Culver
Kelly Culver has been a first grade teacher in Dinuba for 25 years. She was not involved in politics until pandemic restrictions began, which she believes impacted the public’s medical freedom.
So far, she is optimistic about her campaign.
“People have been really receptive. I think they’re ready for a change,” Culver said. “They’re tired of politicians. And they definitely want freedom.”
Culver believes that change starts at the local level. Her goals include improving roads and mitigating illegal dumping in orchards. She feels passionately about ending any restrictions that might cause businesses, churches and schools to close or require that people wear masks or receive vaccines.
Scott Harness
A fifth-generation District 4 resident, Scott Harness was born and raised in Dinuba and served on the Dinuba City Council from 2010 to 2018, including a term as mayor from 2016-2018. He has served on over 15 different committees, boards and community groups in Dinuba, Cutler-Orosi and Monson.
Harness believes in working with local entities in order to preserve and improve assets like roads, parks and public safety. He is a proponent of free-market business opportunities and maintaining a balanced county budget. He aims to work with the sheriff’s department to address crime, improve roads and code enforcement issues in neighborhoods in order to enhance overall safety within the district.
Tuesday, May 31 is the last day the Registrar of Voters office may receive Vote by Mail requests through the mail or by phone. Otherwise, after May 31, voters may come to the Registrar of Voters office located at Government Plaza, 5951 S. Mooney Boulevard, Visalia, to request a Vote by Mail ballot in person. Tulare County residents that will be sworn in as a United States Citizen by a Federal Judge after Monday, May 23, but no later than the close of polls on Election Day, may register and vote at the Tulare County Registrar of Voters Office. You will be required to show your Naturalization Certificate at the time of registration.
The Registrar of Voters office will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 for any voter who would like to come in and vote.