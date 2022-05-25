Salute to Dairy ready to crown royalty

On June 10, the 36th annual Salute to Dairy and Dairy Princess Coronation will take place at the Tulare County Fairgrounds Expo Building 3. The event will start at 6 p.m. featuring a wine and cheese social and silent auction. Dinner will follow at 7 p.m. with the presentation of awards in celebration of local dairy producers and distributors. This event is held in honor of the county’s top agricultural product, milk. In comparison to previous years, there will be an even larger variety of flavored milk available for tasting throughout the event according to Arce.

Since 2019, this is the first year the event will be held in person. According to Arce, the fairgrounds are showcasing one of their Expo buildings, “we’re actually going above and beyond with decorations and, the venue itself, to really showcase the in person aspect and just give everyone that wow factor when they walk in.”

This year judges will choose between two contestants de Jong and Andrade, for Dairy Princess. De Jong currently attends Central Valley Christian and plans to attend Dordt University to pursue a nursing degree. She grew up on her family’s dairy farm and is an active member of Central Valley High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) as well as a member of 4-H and Youth Group at her church. She plays soccer and volleyball and is the daughter of Arie and Brenda de Jong.