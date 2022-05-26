Farmersville considers using cannabis tax to fund fire battalion chief

City staff is recommending that the position start at an annual salary of $82,000 with a fully burdened cost of $170,000, and has identified two funding possibilities. The first would be to begin using Measure Q to fund one lieutenant’s salary, freeing up $82,000 from the general fund along with the $25,000 that would be freed by ending the volunteer battalion chief’s stipend. This would free a total of $118,000 from the general fund, requiring a budgetary increase of $36,000. The alternative would be to fund the new position entirely with money from Measure Q, reducing the general fund’s budget by $36,000.

“It’s not an issue of the money not being there, it’s an issue of making the choice of where to spend that money,” said Chief of Police Mario Krstic at the May 23 meeting. “We’re not adding a position, we’re just trying to get back what we had previously.”

According to Finance Director Steve Huntley, the city’s general fund is healthy, due in large part to funding from Measure Q. There is, however, a possibility of a recession in the near future, and that coupled with a weak tax base and Measure Q being in a declining trend leaves room for uncertainty.

Formal action will be taken on the matter during upcoming city council meetings.