Four of five Visalia city council seats up for election this fall

At least one of the four seats will change as Greg Collins confirmed he would not be running in the District 4 election. After 33 years on the city council, 1975-1991 and 2005-present, Collins said it was time for him to step down.

“It’s time for new blood and someone with more energy,” Collins said. “I feel good about what we’ve accomplished and where we are financially.”

A city planner by day, Collins said he was satisfied with the overall planning of the community, which has managed to balance giant job creators at the industrial park with maintaining a vibrant downtown and a bustling Mooney Boulevard. He said the city has avoided unchecked urban sprawl and depressed portions of the city.

“We have kept our eyes on the ball,” Collins said.