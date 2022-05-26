Gov. Newsom, State Water Board clamp down on water conservation

Stage 2

Every city in Tulare County is already in Stage 2 of their water conservation ordinances, which limit outdoor watering to days of the week and times of day, prohibit using water to clean hard surfaces, ban refilling pools or running water features which don’t recirculate water, and require all hoses to have a shut off nozzle.

Four local cities have gone well beyond the state’s requirements and are in Stage 4 of their water conservation ordinances. Lindsay is in the most dire water situation and may have had to consider moving into Stage 5, its most restrictive level, if it did not receive additional surface water from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Lindsay gets one third of its water from the Friant Kern-Canal and one of its wells is heavily contaminated with nitrates, a chemical harmful to pregnant women and infants. At its April 26 meeting, the Lindsay City Council modified its Stage 4 ordinance by quadrupling some of its watering fines for both residential and commercial/industrial customers. For residential uses, fines went from $50 to $100 for a first offense, from $100 to $500 for a second offense and from $250 to $1,000 after the third violation. For non-residential users, fines begin at $1,000 for the first violation and jump to $10,000 after the third violation.

Porterville, Farmersville and Woodlake are also in Stage 4 but the stages can differ from city to city. Porterville’s Stage 4 limits watering to just one day per week while Farmersville’s and Woodlake’s Stage 4 allows for two days per week for most of the year. Farmersville and Woodlake do not allow outdoor watering December through February. Woodlake will have to adjust its ordinance because its fines do not meet the $500 requirement set by the state. Currently, Woodlake charges $300 per offense after the third violation.