Schools assuages parents fears over safety protocols after Texas shooting

Tulare Joint Union High School District Superintendent Lucy Van Scyoc sent out a statement to parents and staff members similar to Shrum’s. Van Scyoc reminded families the District’s Safety Committee meets regularly to analyze all safety needs, training and practices. She reminded the community that the district continues to improve safety measures with increased surveillance cameras and supervision staff. She also laid out the ways the district is looking at increasing mental health support for students.

The Tulare City School District, according to Porchia, was one of the first to implement a department specific to school safety about 10 years ago. Porchia said his department is always on high alert and “see something say something” is an additional method that has been helpful. The ALICE training is an important tool for the county, but Porchia said it is hard to ever be prepared for something of larger magnitude. “To be very honest, this is something that keeps myself and my department up at night,” Porchia said. “Because it is a very hard thing to keep 10,000 students and 1,100 staff safe at all times. However, we’re going to do everything we can to be vigilant and diligent in training and being aware.”

In addition to protocols, Shrum and VUSD’s Director of Equity and Student Services Judy Burges said one thing they will be focusing on next year is connectivity. The idea is that students who are involved in areas around campus won’t need to turn to find validation in other aspects of life. Shrum said he wants to follow up with the students in the district to, “ensure they’re connected with something and when we find where they aren’t [connected], find a way to expose them to some different things that they might have an interest in. Because I really do think that that’s something that can unite our community. And it’s also something we know makes a difference.”