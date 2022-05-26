Schools assuages parents fears over safety protocols after Texas shooting

After the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas local school superintendents send letters of reassurance to families and staff
VISALIA – In light of the tragic school shooting in Texas on Tuesday, several local school districts are reviewing their own protocols and reassuring the community.
Superintendents around the county sent out statements to staff and families in their districts. Kirk Shrum, new Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) superintendent, felt it was important to let families know the district is aware of the growing concern and reassure everyone of their already set protocols.
“Safety is a top priority of our school board and district; we are committed to an ongoing review of our practices and procedures,” Shrum said in his letter. “We will continue to inform our community of our safety and security measures.”
The majority of districts within Tulare County have similar tactics to ensure the safety of their students and staff. Specifics of each school’s procedures are kept under wraps in order to avoid publicizing safety protocols. While each district has their own protocol, several have overlapping procedures.
The Tulare Joint Union High School District and the Tulare City School District both spoke of ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training for their staff. The majority of schools in the area have all gates locked during the day with only one way, through the front office, to enter the premises. For example all of Tulare City schools have a buzz-in system to enter onto campus once classes are in session according to Ira Porchia, the director of Child Welfare and Safety with the Tulare City School District.
Tulare, Visalia and others have implemented the use of SPOREGIO, an anonymous reporting platform, for anyone to submit out of the ordinary information or concerns. Tulare, Visalia and Exeter work closely with their law enforcement to ensure a good relationship. Shrum said the community should be proud of the partnership they have with law enforcement.
Tulare Joint Union High School District Superintendent Lucy Van Scyoc sent out a statement to parents and staff members similar to Shrum’s. Van Scyoc reminded families the District’s Safety Committee meets regularly to analyze all safety needs, training and practices. She reminded the community that the district continues to improve safety measures with increased surveillance cameras and supervision staff. She also laid out the ways the district is looking at increasing mental health support for students.
The Tulare City School District, according to Porchia, was one of the first to implement a department specific to school safety about 10 years ago. Porchia said his department is always on high alert and “see something say something” is an additional method that has been helpful. The ALICE training is an important tool for the county, but Porchia said it is hard to ever be prepared for something of larger magnitude. “To be very honest, this is something that keeps myself and my department up at night,” Porchia said. “Because it is a very hard thing to keep 10,000 students and 1,100 staff safe at all times. However, we’re going to do everything we can to be vigilant and diligent in training and being aware.”
In addition to protocols, Shrum and VUSD’s Director of Equity and Student Services Judy Burges said one thing they will be focusing on next year is connectivity. The idea is that students who are involved in areas around campus won’t need to turn to find validation in other aspects of life. Shrum said he wants to follow up with the students in the district to, “ensure they’re connected with something and when we find where they aren’t [connected], find a way to expose them to some different things that they might have an interest in. Because I really do think that that’s something that can unite our community. And it’s also something we know makes a difference.”