Tulare County to get state of the art morgue facility

Kemmerling said the autopsy suite will be “totally high tech state of the art.” It will include six autopsy stations that are sectioned into three, with portable cadaver tables. Each station will have two sinks, which is quite an upgrade from only one sink in the current morgue. The building will be a substantial change in size and may even seem like too much, but the county is accounting for continual growth in the future. The new building will also have additional office space for future planning.

The current morgue building was built in the 1950s and used to be the weights and measures building for the county. It has not been renovated since it was updated in the 1980s, Kemmerling said. With a growing county, the demand for space was becoming increasingly more pressing, especially in such a small building. “So much has changed, it requires us to upgrade, we need the most modern ventilation systems, we need the most modern gear, we need the the best equipment because the coroner’s office can be very dangerous work,” Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said.