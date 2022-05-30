Lindsay’s water fund is drying up

“The water fund for the past three years has been showing higher and higher deficits. And this is due to several different reasons,” Juana Espinoza, Lindsay’s finance director said.

At the May 24 city council meeting, Espinoza presented an update on how finances look in preparation for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Espinoza said the reason for the major deficits is not from a one time expense, but something that has been happening gradually throughout the years. The entire situation is complicated, but Espioza is taking painstaking measures to ensure the budget can be read in layman’s terms.

The city is currently in the process of diving into specifics of what it costs to run a fully self-sufficient water fund according to City Manager Joe Tanner. “We want each fund to stand on its own and be healthy, and have enough reserves to where if problems or situations come up we can cover that, but then also we can meet our long term maintenance demand,” Tanner said.