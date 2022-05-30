TCOE education to career pipeline to receive portion of $18 million

“By receiving this grant and being able to partake in this opportunity, we are going to be able to inject some new energy and some new life into the work happening in its working counties,” McKenna Salazar, Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) college and career engagement specialist said.

According to the governor’s office, the Central San Joaquin Valley K-16 Partnership was one of six education-to-career pipelines to receive a portion of the $108.6 million first wave funding.

The Central San Joaquin Valley K-16 Partnership is a collaboration of the Fresno-Madera K-16 Collaborative and the Tulare-Kings College + Career Collaborative (TKCCC). According to a press release from TCOE, the purpose is to ensure that educational, vocational and workforce programs work in partnership to address the income, racial and gender inequalities in education and employment.