Asian Citrus Psyllid detected in Tulare County, growers advised to be vigilant

Citrus growers and packing houses are on alert for the Asian Citrus Psyllid that was detected in the county; left unmitigated the psyllid could spread a deadly greening disease
WOODLAKE – Those involved in the citrus industry are advised to be extra vigilant about preventing Asian citrus psyllid (ACP) infestation following recent ACP detections in Tulare County.
Live ACP adults or nymphs were recently found and collected at a packinghouse as well as two adjacent properties in the areas of Woodlake and Lemon Cove, according to the Citrus Pest and Disease Prevention Program. One ACP was also detected on a trap at a juice plant in Visalia.
ACPs carry the infectious Huanglongbing (HLB) disease, also known as citrus greening disease, which is fatal to citrus trees. There is no cure for HLB once a tree is infected.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture is working closely with the packinghouse where the ACP were detected to conduct treatments on infected plants. Plants will also be treated on residential properties within 400 meters of the packinghouse, as well as on plants at commercial citrus operations within 800 meters.
Treating citrus orchards following the first detection of ACP includes applying two ACP-effective insecticides to all plants within an 800 meter radius of each other. Once ACP has been established in an area, treatment efforts shift from eradication to keeping ACP populations as low as possible, according to the University of California’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Division. This involves area-wide treatment strategies in which growers in a specific area coordinate treatment schedules in order to maximize the impact on local ACP populations.
An ACP regional quarantine for the movement of bulk citrus is currently in effect in order to prevent the spread of ACP in California. This involves citrus being transported only in fully tarped or enclosed vehicles.
While researchers continue to strive for a cure, University of California Riverside discovered an Australian finger lime peptide that can kill and prevent the spread of citrus greening. Research demonstrating the effectiveness of the peptide in greenhouse experiments was published in early 2021 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
“The peptide’s corkscrew-like helix structure can quickly puncture the bacterium, causing it to leak fluid and die within half an hour, much faster than antibiotics,” explained Hailing Jin, the UCR geneticist who led the research.
When the research team injected the peptide into plants already sick with HLB, the plants survived and grew healthy new shoots. Infected plants that went untreated became sicker and some eventually died.
“The treated trees had very low bacteria counts, and one had no detectable bacteria anymore,” Jin said. “This shows the peptide can rescue infected plants, which is important as so many trees are already positive.”
The team also tested applying the peptide by spraying it. For this experiment, researchers took healthy sweet orange trees and infected them with HLB-positive citrus psyllids.
After spraying at regular intervals, only three of 10 treated trees tested positive for the disease, and none of them died. By comparison, nine of 10 untreated trees became positive, and four of them died.