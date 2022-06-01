Online scammers sell shoddy dental gear

Once victims’ orders are placed, charges appear on their credit cards. Consumers have reported that products then arrive long after their cards’ dispute limits have expired, and at such a low-quality that they’re practically useless.

“The first indication of something not quite right was the length of time to receive the product, which was nearly a full month later,” one victim reported to the BBB. “Plus, they advertised a California location, but the tracking number for my package indicated the origination point was China. When the item finally arrived, the veneers were total junk. You could find teeth like these in any Halloween costume display. It’s a total misrepresentation from the online ad.”