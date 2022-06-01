Tulare Historical Museum celebrates Portuguese Heritage Month

The Tulare Historical Museum has made a habit of these celebrations after opening in 1985 on the site of Tulare’s first permanent public-school house located at 444 W. Tulare Avenue. The museum’s beautifully crafted exhibits showcase Tulare’s unique history, including the Yokuts Indians, the area’s first inhabitants and the founding of Tulare by the Southern Pacific Railroad.

The museum features special collections dedicated to Tulare’s hometown heroes, including Olympic champions Bob Mathias and Sim Iness. The museum also houses the Manuel Toledo Military Collection, one of the most comprehensive military collections in the Central Valley. In addition to offering guided tours of these exhibits, the museum has a scheduled calendar of events with temporary art, historical, cultural and holiday exhibits on view in its Heritage Art Gallery and Depot Gallery.

For more information on the event and the museum, visit the Tulare Historical Museum’s website at www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org.