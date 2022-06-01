Tulare Historical Museum celebrates Portuguese Heritage Month

The Tulare Historical Museum is hosting a Portuguese Heritage Month celebration with guest speaker Diniz Borges this Saturday, June 4
TULARE – This Saturday the Tulare Historical Museum will be celebrating Portuguese Heritage Month with a history exhibit, authentic Portuguese desserts and cheese and wine.
On Saturday, June 4 the Tulare Historical Museum (THM) will be starting the month with an event, free to the public, starting at 12 p.m. and ending at 3 p.m. The event will host Diniz Borges, a Portuguese language-lecturer at Fresno State and director of the Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute. His lecture will take place at 12:30 p.m. and he will be speaking on the Azores, its people, history and traditions as well as the Kingdom of Portugal in the museum’s Heritage Art Gallery.
The event will also display a history exhibit, Portugal and the 9 Islands of the Azores: a History, a Friendship, and its People, which will be on view in the museum’s depot gallery for the entire month of June. The exhibit is provided by the Tulare Angra Do Heroismo Sister City Foundation and the majority of items on display were generously donated by the foundation’s president, Carmen Pinheiro.
The Tulare Historical Museum has made a habit of these celebrations after opening in 1985 on the site of Tulare’s first permanent public-school house located at 444 W. Tulare Avenue. The museum’s beautifully crafted exhibits showcase Tulare’s unique history, including the Yokuts Indians, the area’s first inhabitants and the founding of Tulare by the Southern Pacific Railroad.
The museum features special collections dedicated to Tulare’s hometown heroes, including Olympic champions Bob Mathias and Sim Iness. The museum also houses the Manuel Toledo Military Collection, one of the most comprehensive military collections in the Central Valley. In addition to offering guided tours of these exhibits, the museum has a scheduled calendar of events with temporary art, historical, cultural and holiday exhibits on view in its Heritage Art Gallery and Depot Gallery.
For more information on the event and the museum, visit the Tulare Historical Museum’s website at www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org.