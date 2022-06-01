Tulare man convicted for throwing Molotov cocktail at police vehicle

Bruce Creamer is found guilty of attempting to destroy a Tulare Police Department vehicle with a Molotov cocktail last November

PORTERVILLE – Last November a Tulare man mixed up a cocktail strong enough to get him convicted of felony use of a destructive device to damage or destroy property.

On May 27, a South County Justice Center jury convicted Bruce Creamer, 63, for attempting to destroy a police vehicle. He was found guilty of felony use of a destructive device to damage or destroy property. Creamer’s sentencing is scheduled for June 23, where he faces up to seven years in state prison.

On Nov. 9, 2021, just before the Tulare Police Department officers received radio information that a marked Chevy Silverado police department vehicle was on fire in the parking lot of the police station. Around the time officers arrived and extinguished the fire located on the windshield and hood, Creamer called 911 to report the fire.

A short time later, Creamer walked into the police department lobby carrying a large sign indicating who he was and grievances against the government. After police arrested him, Creamer admitted going to a hardware store to buy kerosene, filling an empty beer bottle with fuel and taking it to the police department. When he arrived, he lit the bottle and threw it at the truck.

The case was investigated by the Tulare Police Department.