Visalians asked to house new physicians in face of inflated rental market

Mark Fulmer, a volunteer on the hospital’s community advisory council, says he plans on opening his home to an incoming resident as part of the program.

“This is a way to let these physicians get to know Visalia and hopefully decide this is where they want to call home,” Fulmer said. “I’m widowed and I have empty rooms, so I’m going to step up. I hope many people do.”

Employees from Kaweah Health have been promoting the program through local service clubs, and also have invited members of their community advisory councils to participate.

“There has been strong interest from community members wanting to volunteer to be hosts–a great testament to the generosity of our community,” Mertz said.