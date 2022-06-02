Amtrak runs additional stops for Juneteenth celebration in Allensworth

Allensworth is hosting their annual Juneteenth celebration with a little help from Amtrak who will be adding stops along their line at discounted prices for those attending the celebration
TULARE COUNTY – Amtrak puts Allensworth on the map each June, when they add a stop for the annual Juneteenth celebration.
Every year, Friends of Allensworth hosts several different events throughout the year, but the Juneteenth celebration seems to draw the biggest crowd. Amtrak is offering discounted tickets as well as stops along the route all day for easier access for participants all over California.
“It’s a great time, if you have been to Allensworth, you can still come for the entertainment and education,” Sasha Biscoe, president of Allensworth and Friends said. “And if you’ve never been, it’s a treat to come back in history to 1918 and just see how people live. The clothes and the homes, and beds and how they cooked. It takes you back. The park is basically a museum.”
On June 11, Friends of Allensworth will host the annual Juneteenth Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. Amtrak is offering rides for this historical day at Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. Those attending can take Amtrak San Joaquins from Southern California, the Bay Area or the Valley right to Allensworth’s front doorstep of the celebration.
If train riders purchase one ticket at full price, they are able to get five more 50% off, using code V302 at checkout. There are additional accommodations for individuals with groups of 15 or more. Specific trains to look for are northbound trains 713, 715, 717 and 719. And southbound trains 702, 710, 712 and 714.
According to Biscoe the celebration will be in the park with live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts and black history lessons throughout the different areas. Throughout the different buildings participants will be able to see what life was like in the early 1900s.
“We just want to invite people to come out and learn Black history, as well as California history, as well as American history,” Biscoe said.