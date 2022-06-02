Amtrak runs additional stops for Juneteenth celebration in Allensworth

If train riders purchase one ticket at full price, they are able to get five more 50% off, using code V302 at checkout. There are additional accommodations for individuals with groups of 15 or more. Specific trains to look for are northbound trains 713, 715, 717 and 719. And southbound trains 702, 710, 712 and 714.

According to Biscoe the celebration will be in the park with live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts and black history lessons throughout the different areas. Throughout the different buildings participants will be able to see what life was like in the early 1900s.

“We just want to invite people to come out and learn Black history, as well as California history, as well as American history,” Biscoe said.