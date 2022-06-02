Local nonprofits receive grants to address food insecurity

With inflation making food more costly, food banks and community organizations need help feeding families who were already struggling to put food on the table

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Central Valley contains more than 1.4 million acres of productive pasture and farmland. Yet, according to the Central California Food Bank in Fresno, hunger levels were 25% higher in the Valley in 2021 than in 2019. In addition, California produces nearly half of the nation’s fruits and vegetables, yet 1 in 5 Californians do not know where their next meal will come from.