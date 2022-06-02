Sun-Gazette takes home five awards at state competition

“Despite a challenging landscape for local news, The Sun-Gazette continues to produce great journalism grounded in factual reporting and research,” Publisher Reggie Ellis said. “These awards are another way in which we continue to grow local journalism to meet the needs of our community.”

Ellis took home three awards including first place in the Coverage of Youth and Education category for his story on the Visalia Unified School Board’s decision to deny one of its charter school’s its primary source for current event materials just days before the start of the school year.

Titled “VUSD takes control away from charter school,” the story discusses the school board’s narrow vote against renewing Global Learning Charter’s subscription to Newsela, an online platform for instructional content two days before the start of school. The 4-3 vote of the seven-member school board was based on the belief the platform used biased material which promoted Critical Race Theory, a controversial academic concept of systematic racism, especially against Black people, in American institutions and laws throughout the nation’s history. However, content for the site is provided by reputable news sources including The New York Times, Associated Press, PBS News Hour, Columbia University Press, and The Christian Science Monitor, respected historical sites including National Geographic, White House Historical Association, Smithsonian.com, and the History Channel.

“Lots of reporting on display, a complex story well told,” the judge’s sheet said.