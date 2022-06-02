Tulare takes first steps in emergency homeless shelter development

Comments

Several individuals from the community spoke at the May 17 meeting in complete support of the shelter.

Tulare Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz explained to the council that he has been working on bringing more behavioral health services to the Hilman campus. Lutz wants to bring services that specifically target adults in crisis as well as target substance abuse, and he wants to work on bringing a sobering station to this location as well.

“I think bringing those types of services align very much with what the city is looking at with wanting to put the shelter in this location,” Lutz said. “They will be our neighbors and obviously, we want to make sure that we have a good mix of services and collaboration there.”

Some individuals mentioned the conversation of moving homeless individuals into some motels in the area. Mondell directly expressed how expensive the process would be to house people who are homeless in hotels, after the city investigated the move before. He explained that building a new shelter is the best way to go about finding a solution to the current crisis. No hotels are currently for sale, resulting in the need for intense negotiation and likely higher cost. Not to mention the individuals who currently reside in the hotels who would then be displaced. Additionally, the amount of renovations necessary for not a lot of beds would not be in the city’s best interest.