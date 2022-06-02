Tulare takes first steps in emergency homeless shelter development

Tulare City Council, city staff and county of Tulare convene for a proposed homeless shelter just outside of the city limits, may accommodate 200-400 homeless residents
TULARE – Tulare City Council gave city staff the authority to move forward in preparing a lease agreement and proposal requests for the emergency homeless shelter.
At the May 17 Tulare City Council meeting, applause rang through the council chambers as all five members voted to move forward with the first steps of an emergency homeless shelter proposal plan. Council directed staff to draft a lease agreement which, with the plans, must still go through the Tulare County Board of Supervisors before any major moves are made in the building process.
“If they do stick to the plan that they’ve laid out…I think it’s a state of the art, one of a kind approach towards homelessness,” Pete Vander Pole, District 2 board supervisor said. “I actually feel really good about that and I think it can make a huge difference. Not only in the homeless individuals lives, but also in assisting businesses and residents in the city of Tulare. And I think that that’s one thing that everyone wants to be able to do is have a win-win for all.”
City Manager Marc Mondell presented council with an in-depth emergency homeless shelter proposal plan for the 200-400 bed, 24/7 shelter. The presentation explained where they would have the proposed shelter and what amenities it would have. Staff also discussed the pros and cons of buying motels to use as shelters. Several community members approached the microphone at the meeting to share words of encouragement and praise for the city.
Location
According to Mondell’s presentation, the city decided a homeless shelter needed to be about an eighth of a mile from any residential area. Any proposed location near or in a residential or downtown area would not be supported, putting the proposed location on county property in Tulare’s industrial area at the county’s Hillman Campus on Bardsley Avenue.
This particular location met requirements including adequate land area and infrastructure – water, sewer, electric – and it is within proximity to services needed by homeless individuals like public transportation and a grocery store. The city wouldn’t lose any property or hotel tax revenue and could be leased at little to no cost. The site also has services for use by the homeless population including, Health and Human Services (HHSA) public health lab, HHSA Hilman health center, HHSA Hillman annex, woman, children and infant supplemental nutrition (WIC) Family Health Care Network and Kingsview Substance Abuse Program.
The Shelter
The ideal vision for the structure of the shelter would be a 20,000 square foot primary shelter structure complete with perimeter fencing. There would be an extension of water, sewer and electric into the site and have restroom and shower trailers, including ADA compliant facilities. Individuals would have access to drive and parking areas, exterior lighting, dog kennels, storage containers and eventually a basketball court, garden and storm water retention. Additional module classrooms, food pantry, laundry and housing units will be available as well. Modular office buildings will also be placed on site.
The presentation explained the shelter would be built in three phases over a twelve month period. The first phase will be a temporary encampment phase. The second phase the city is calling the bridging shelter phase, moving into the third phase which will include the final supportive amenities.
Phase I would take about four months to compete. To get the ball rolling, the city still needs to issue a request for proposal (RFP) for a non-profit operator. Mondell explained this to be “somebody that really understands the best way of operating shelters and working with the homeless population, because the city doesn’t.” The idea is that a non-profit would help with all things including the placement of individuals in the proper area of the shelter as well as the general daily workings of the shelter.
Additionally as part of phase I, the installation of perimeter fencing, access drive, utilities, lighting, modular bathroom facilities, parking, 24- hour support and onsite administration and security. According to Mondell, the city has “calculated we would have enough space for about 271 individual encampment spaces.” During these four months, the shelter design documents will be completed leading efficiently into phase II.
Phase II will be completed over the following six months. The large part of phase II will be the completion of actual shelter construction. The installation of modular classrooms and food pantry, interior modular housing units, parking lot, additional lighting, furnishings, waste enclosure and stormwater retention would also be completed in phase II. Once the building is complete, homeless individuals staying in the encampment would relocate into the shelter.
Phase III would wrap up the twelve months with the final two months. There would be a 28 unit exterior modular housing village that would be completed along with the installation of a basketball court, community garden, storage containers and dog kennels. Regular operations would then begin once this phase is completed.
Budget
The city’s current budget for the shelter is about $3.4 million, which includes a 15% contingency and assumes there is no land acquisition cost. City management is looking for additional funds on top of the already obligated $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and $1.5 million from surplus funds. Staff also believes cost saving measures can be identified if necessary including modifying the type of structure, purchasing previously used items, delaying frontage improvements and different things of that nature.
Additionally, city staff is recommending up to $1.5 million in cannabis related revenue to support these shelter operations. This would be in addition to the one-time cannabis pledge of $500,000 specifically allocated to homeless related spending.
Visualization
The current visualization for the shelter looks like a 200 bed facility that could easily be scaled into a 400 bed facility if necessary by adding a top bunk to each bed. The shelter would accept all homeless individuals and families and it would be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The city would partner with other agencies to ensure adequate provision of services and would also provide internal levels of residency: entry, participation and recovery.
The entry level is a low barrier starting point for acceptance into the shelter. This means individuals would voluntarily agree to follow basic rules of no fighting, drug consumption or weapons at the shelter. It also allows for vehicles, pets and personal items with limitations. Entry level also allows access to all basic services including bathrooms, showers, electricity, security, meals, medical and clothing. These individuals are free to come and go and meals are provided at the established times.
The participation level means they can receive additional benefits if they voluntarily agree to participate in programs like property maintenance, garden cultivation, resident ombudsman and so on. Volunteers who chose to participate in the part time work would receive increased personal space, increased privacy, classroom learning and activities and outdoor recreation activities.
The recovery level is for those who have graduated from the participation level and want additional benefits. This provides individuals with the opportunity to begin a part-time job off premises with the city and other businesses in town. This idea allows these participants to have private quarters, classroom training, increased storage of personal items and other things of this nature.
Comments
Several individuals from the community spoke at the May 17 meeting in complete support of the shelter.
Tulare Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz explained to the council that he has been working on bringing more behavioral health services to the Hilman campus. Lutz wants to bring services that specifically target adults in crisis as well as target substance abuse, and he wants to work on bringing a sobering station to this location as well.
“I think bringing those types of services align very much with what the city is looking at with wanting to put the shelter in this location,” Lutz said. “They will be our neighbors and obviously, we want to make sure that we have a good mix of services and collaboration there.”
Some individuals mentioned the conversation of moving homeless individuals into some motels in the area. Mondell directly expressed how expensive the process would be to house people who are homeless in hotels, after the city investigated the move before. He explained that building a new shelter is the best way to go about finding a solution to the current crisis. No hotels are currently for sale, resulting in the need for intense negotiation and likely higher cost. Not to mention the individuals who currently reside in the hotels who would then be displaced. Additionally, the amount of renovations necessary for not a lot of beds would not be in the city’s best interest.
Next step
Mondell concluded his presentation by explaining to staff the next steps required in this process, if the council decided to move forward.
“What we would start doing is working on a lease agreement with Tulare County,” Mondell said. “What we would also do is prepare an RFP issued to the public to see what entities would be interested in operating a shelter, we would bring the draft of the lease, or at least the term sheet and the draft of the RFP to council on July 19.”
Council did vote 5-0 to have city staff bring back the drafts to the next meeting on June 19. Supervisor Vander Poel said the county and the city will also have to reach a memorandum of understanding before getting more involved..
The process is just getting started and things are still subject to change as the city continues to move forward.