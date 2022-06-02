Valley Children’s Hospital receives donation from Ag Expo

Proceeds from the World Ag Expo Toyota Tundra giveaway are presented to Valley Children’s Hospital at the All Guild Picnic
TULARE – The International Agri-Center, World Ag Expo and the Central Valley Toyota Dealers presented a donation of almost $80,000 to Valley Children’s Healthcare at the All Guild Picnic in May.
“The Guilds of Valley Children’s are proud to collaborate with World Ag Expo and Central Valley Toyota Dealers in raising funds and promoting goodwill for Valley Children’s for the past eight years,” Connie McClaskey, Chair of the Guild Coordinating Council said. “We are lucky to live in a community that is so supportive of Valley Children’s and the care they provide to children and their families.”
This year at the Ag Expo in February, individuals could participate in the Toyota Tundra Giveaway by purchasing a chance to win a new 2022 Tundra. All proceeds raised are donated to directly benefit the hospital. In 2015, Valley Children’s became the fundraiser beneficiary and to date $550,179 has been raised through the program.
“This is one of the most rewarding programs we do,” Jerry Sinift, Chief Executive Officer, International Agri-Center said. “The Guilds do an amazing job driving this fundraiser. The Central Valley community and World Ag Expo attendees are always great supporters. And of course, we couldn’t do it without the support of our Central Valley Toyota dealers.”
According to Jennifer Fawkes, the marketing manager with the International Agri Center, there are several guilds around the valley who raise money for the hospital. Each year, all of those guilds band together to sell tickets for the brand new truck, resulting in an amazing turn out time after time.
The Toyota Tundra is known as the official truck of the World Ag Expo. This year, Dianna Alexander of Chowchilla, Calif. won the new truck donated by Central Valley Toyota Dealers. The 2023 World Ag Expo Toyota Tundra Giveaway will kick off ticket sales this fall. Look for tickets on the International Agri Center website or the Valley children’s website.