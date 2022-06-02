Valley Children’s Hospital receives donation from Ag Expo

“This is one of the most rewarding programs we do,” Jerry Sinift, Chief Executive Officer, International Agri-Center said. “The Guilds do an amazing job driving this fundraiser. The Central Valley community and World Ag Expo attendees are always great supporters. And of course, we couldn’t do it without the support of our Central Valley Toyota dealers.”

According to Jennifer Fawkes, the marketing manager with the International Agri Center, there are several guilds around the valley who raise money for the hospital. Each year, all of those guilds band together to sell tickets for the brand new truck, resulting in an amazing turn out time after time.

The Toyota Tundra is known as the official truck of the World Ag Expo. This year, Dianna Alexander of Chowchilla, Calif. won the new truck donated by Central Valley Toyota Dealers. The 2023 World Ag Expo Toyota Tundra Giveaway will kick off ticket sales this fall. Look for tickets on the International Agri Center website or the Valley children’s website.