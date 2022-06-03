Owners plan to rebuild Main Street property lost to fire

Franey family says it will rebuild commercial property home to Alejandra’s and Jimmy John’s which were displaced following a devastating fire on May 1

VISALIA – Owners of the downtown building which burned in a May 1 fire are taking steps to rebuild.

The Franey family’s plans to rebuild the commercial property in the 300 block of West Main Street went before the city of Visalia’s Site Plan Review Committee on May 25. The 8,400 square foot building will again be home to Main Street mainstay Alejandra’s Mexican Restaurant and sandwich chain Jimmy John’s.