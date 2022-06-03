Prescribed burn expected in the Sequoia foothills

Visitors may see smoke, active fire and firefighters during the burn. The park is asking visitors to drive slowly and follow all firefighter instructions. Smoke impacts are expected to be minimal and short-lived, as the vegetation in the unit is chiefly fine fuels that will be consumed quickly.

Prescribed burning in the parks’ foothills ecosystem reduces concentrations of fine fuels such as exotic grasses that aid in the rapid spread of wildfire. This is a critical factor that later in the year could limit access for first responders and hamper evacuations.

Information about this prescribed burn will be posted to the parks’ website, social media pages and Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8129/