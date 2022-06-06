Assembly Bill to provide relief for homes lost to wildfires

AB 1078 allows homeowners to repair, restore or replace their home in accordance with the solar photovoltaic (PV) requirements at the time their home was originally built. Additionally, the exemption will apply if one of four requirements are met. The homeowner’s income is at or below the median income for the county in which the residential building is located. If construction does not exceed the square footage of the property at the time the building was damaged, it will apply. Also if the new construction is located on the site of the originally damaged home or the owner of the residential building did not have code upgrade insurance at the time the property was damaged.

The California Energy Commission had mandated starting in January of 2020 all new homes built must be equipped with solar panels. In 2019, AB 178 exempted some of the requirements for residential construction that were needed to repair, replace or restore a building that was destroyed as a result of a declared state of emergency disaster. However, the problem remained that the requirements still stood for those whose homes were destroyed by a wildfire or other natural disaster.

AB 1078 would apply to victims of some of the largest fires in state history including the August Complex, SCU Lightning Complex, LNU Lightning Complex as well as the Glass, Zogg and Creek fires.