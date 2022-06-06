Assembly Bill to provide relief for homes lost to wildfires

Assembly Bill 1078 that exempts property owners who lost their home in wildfires from all current solar requirements moves to Senate appropriations committee vote
TULARE COUNTY – Assemblyman Jim Patterson is attempting to provide financial relief for those who have lost their homes in the devastating fires that have plagued California in the past few years.
On May 31, the California Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee voted to approve Assembly Bill (AB) 1078 that would help recent wildfire victims trying to rebuild their homes. The bill will now move to senate appropriation for a vote.
“Thousands of homes were lost in 2020 wildfires. Many don’t have enough insurance money to cover the cost of rebuilding as it is,” Patterson said. “These are not investors or real estate moguls. They are victims who are trying to come back home. AB 1078 will help ease the burden of rebuilding after everything they had was destroyed.”
Patterson (R-Fresno) introduced AB 1078 to add victims of the devastating 2020 wildfires to those included in a solar panel exemption and extend the length of the exemption to Jan. 1, 2024. Without this bill, anyone who is rebuilding a home after a wildfire would be required to put solar panels on their home, regardless if their home was destroyed by a fire. Solar panels are not a cheap investment, resulting in a much larger expense than the individuals may have expected.
AB 1078 allows homeowners to repair, restore or replace their home in accordance with the solar photovoltaic (PV) requirements at the time their home was originally built. Additionally, the exemption will apply if one of four requirements are met. The homeowner’s income is at or below the median income for the county in which the residential building is located. If construction does not exceed the square footage of the property at the time the building was damaged, it will apply. Also if the new construction is located on the site of the originally damaged home or the owner of the residential building did not have code upgrade insurance at the time the property was damaged.
The California Energy Commission had mandated starting in January of 2020 all new homes built must be equipped with solar panels. In 2019, AB 178 exempted some of the requirements for residential construction that were needed to repair, replace or restore a building that was destroyed as a result of a declared state of emergency disaster. However, the problem remained that the requirements still stood for those whose homes were destroyed by a wildfire or other natural disaster.
AB 1078 would apply to victims of some of the largest fires in state history including the August Complex, SCU Lightning Complex, LNU Lightning Complex as well as the Glass, Zogg and Creek fires.