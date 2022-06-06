Board of Supervisors announce 2021 Tulare County employee of the year

While working at the EOC, Guzman personally pioneered the county’s cost recovery process from scratch without any official county procedure or guidance. Over the same period of time, Guzman established an additional guide on how to identify reimbursable and non-reimbursable expenditures. She played a key role in submitting these documents to the State of California for approval. This was an extremely challenging assignment whose duration may last several years after an emergency officially ends.

Colleagues noted that Guzman consistently demonstrates initiative and excellence in the workplace. When one of her co- worker’s retired, she did not hesitate to take over their responsibilities on behalf of the team. Moreover, she has improved both the accounting and program workbooks of many financial units, and in particular the accounting for the Nutrition Education and Obesity Prevention Program (NEOP).

Tulare County Departments, such as Health & Human Services Agency, Tulare County Fire Department, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Tulare County Resource Management Agency, Tulare County General Services Agency, and Tulare County TCICT have benefited by realizing additional cash flow as a result of Guzman’s hard work and excellent efforts.

For all her hard work and dedication, as the 2021 Employee of the Year, Jessica Guzman receives one extra week of paid vacation along with a year’s worth of bragging rights knowing she is in the ranks of Tulare County’s best assets.