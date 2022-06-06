Visalia announces two road closures this week

Work crews are doing work on utility lines near the airport June 8-9 and a major road rehab project on Murray Ave June 9-30

VISALIA – Two Visalia streets will be closed this week.

Beginning June 8, Aviation Way at Walnut Avenue will be closed for two days through June 9. Martin Construction will be conducting work for AT&T from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days but will reopen in the evenings. David Bruce, senior public works inspector for the city of Visalia, said travelers entering the area during the construction hours may encounter minor delays.