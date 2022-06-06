Visalia announces two road closures this week

Work crews are doing work on utility lines near the airport June 8-9 and a major road rehab project on Murray Ave June 9-30
VISALIA – Two Visalia streets will be closed this week.
Beginning June 8, Aviation Way at Walnut Avenue will be closed for two days through June 9. Martin Construction will be conducting work for AT&T from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days but will reopen in the evenings. David Bruce, senior public works inspector for the city of Visalia, said travelers entering the area during the construction hours may encounter minor delays.
During the utility work, the Visalia Animal Care Center will only be accessible via West Caldwell Avenue/Avenue 280. Access to Valley Oaks Golf Course will not be affected.
Beginning June 9, portions of Murray Avenue will be closed through June 30 as part of a major street rehabilitation project in northeast Visalia. Civil engineer Chantha Chap said the closure will occur in two phases to minimize the impacts on traffic.
Phase 1 will close Murray between Dudley and Willis streets from Thursday, June 9 through Monday, June 20. Westbound traffic on Murray will be detoured to Goshen Avenue via Floral Street. Eastbound traffic on Murray will be detoured to Goshen Avenue via Giddings Street.
Phase 2 will close Murray between Willis and Encina streets from Tuesday, June 21 through Thursday, June 30. Westbound traffic on Murray will be detoured to Rice Avenue via Church Street. Eastbound traffic on Murray will be detoured to Rice Avenue via Willis Street.
Public Safety will have emergency access to the roadway during the closure and residents and businesses within the closure zone will continue to have access to their properties. City services such as trash pick-up will continue to be picked up as scheduled.
For more information on these projects, contact either David Bruce or Chantha Chap by calling (559) 713-4418 or emailing [email protected] or [email protected]