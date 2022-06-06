Visalia Chamber names Man, Woman of the Year

“It’s people who really care about this community who are willing to commit themselves and their enthusiasm and energy and their money to building something, that they feel very strongly will make this a better community,” Link said. “There’s always an avenue for people who want to do something more for the community.”

Woman of the Year

Jody Gilman epitomizes caring for others when they need it most. Long before her current passion project of creating the first homeless village in California as part of her service on Salt + Light Works’ board of directors, she spent decades as a nurse and nursing instructor. Gilman spent 30 years as a registered nurse with Kaweah Delta Healthcare District and taught nursing for 10 years at College of the Sequoias before retiring. She said she hopes her award will help her help others find their paths to improving the community.

“Events like these bring an element of positivity and kind of a joy of celebrating other people that we don’t always take the time to do,” Gilman said. “We can be very critical a lot of the time, we can see all the negative stuff going on, so this can bring people and businesses and organizations that care, and that are active and are still going strong.”

Since “retiring,” she has taken on even more – having served on the Board of Directors for Turning Point of Central California, recently served as President of the Soroptimist of Visalia service club, was on the Executive Committee of the Tulare County Child Abuse Prevention Council, participant in the Tulare County Human Trafficking Task Force Coalition, and past committee member for the 210 Connect Advisory Council through her church First Presbyterian of Visalia. She also volunteers and fundraises for Family Services of Tulare County, where her daughter Caity Meader is executive director.