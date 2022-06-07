Amazon doubles its footprint in Visalia Industrial Park

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Amazon’s “decision to throttle back on its e-commerce operations threatens to slow the growth of the industrial-space sector, one of the hottest areas of commercial property.” Concerns that the volatile stock market and inflation worries may be slowing new distribution warehouse deals or even canceling some underway have yet to surface in Visalia. Asked about any slowdown locally, Visalia economic development manager Devon Jones responded “not at all.”

Mayor Steve Nelsen seconded the notion and said the second center will handle smaller items while the Riggin location will handle larger packages.

“We’ve heard that on-line sales activity is not as strong but we don’t expect to see a negative impact here,” Mayor Nelsen said.

The second Amazon site is among a half dozen new industrial buildings expected to break ground later this year in the Visalia Industrial Park. Industrial real estate construction in the U.S. rose 48% year-over-year in the first quarter as the national vacancy rate fell to a 27-year low, according to Supply Chain Quarterly, a trade publication providing information and insight on the global supply chain.