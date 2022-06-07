COVID-19 cases on the rise in Tulare County

The county has decided to streamline some of their operations, and will close down the weekly testing facility at the Tulare Fairgrounds on June 28. Elliot said fewer residents are coming through the fairground location because a nearby Family HealthCare Network facility offers the same services. HHSA will still utilize a mobile testing unit to serve several other communities in the county.

Montiero suspects that the availability of drug store and at-home tests have led to the lower utilization of the county’s testing centers. Elliot said schools began to see an uptick toward the end of the year. The California Department of Public Health will, “likely be putting up a K to 12 testing framework for schools for the next school year,” according to Elliot.

Elliot said they saw a slight increase in vaccinations in early April, but that number has slowed down, and remained steady in May. 57.3% of Tulare County is fully vaccinated and 64% has at least one dose. 44.8% are boosted and 9.8% have the second booster. The FDA is expected to make a decision on the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations for children six months to four years old on June 15 according to Elliot.

“The Public Health Department, we really want to urge individuals to continue to have their guard up and know that COVID continues to circulate in our county and in our communities,” Monteiro said. “So take those measures to prevent infection.”