Symphony welcomes Fairy Queen semi-opera to Fox Theatre

During the pandemic last year, Kiesling had some Sequoia Symphony members record music from the opera because it was too hard to get the university orchestra, where Kiesling is also a professor, to do it virtually. This year, they have swapped places as a number of the opera orchestra is joining the symphony musicians for the show at the Fox. Kiesling wanted to see if they could pack up the scenery, luscious costumes and performers to recreate the opera in Visalia. “This is kind of a dry run to see if this is something we could bring to Visalia each year,” Kiesling said.

Wiley said she is thrilled to be joined by members of the Sequoia Symphony, “It is an incredible joy and unparalleled learning experience for these singers to perform with a professional orchestra.”

The Fairy Queen was by Henry Purcell, who was the most important English composer of his time, also composed the music for The Prophetess, King Aurthor and Dioclesian. The opera was originally designed to be performed along with a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which was estimated to run just over four hours. Kinesling said their production is half the length.

Tickets are $35 for general admission and $10 for students 18 years and under. For more information visit The Sequoia Symphony website, www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com/season