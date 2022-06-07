Symphony welcomes Fairy Queen semi-opera to Fox Theatre

The Sequoia Symphony brings Midsummer Night’s Dream adapted semi-opera, The Fairy Queen, to the Fox Theatre on June 18
VISALIA – The Sequoia Symphony is combining forces with the University of California Santa Cruz (UCSC) Opera Program to bring their first ever live opera to the stage of the Visalia Fox Theatre.
On Saturday, June 18, The Sequoia Symphony is coming to the Fox Theater where The Fairy Queen semi-opera will be playing at 7:30 p.m. The symphony has never performed anything of this magnitude, typically their performances only involve music. Unlike traditional symphonic performances where the visualization is left up to the spectator, this show offers both music and a colorful show.
“We will bring some of the sets and all of our wonderful costumes and wigs, including Bottom’s beautiful [donkey] head, which was created especially for this production,” Sheila Willey, director/producer of the show said. “All of our designers are professionals that are hired for this production, with the exception of the costume designers who are graduate students at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.”
The semi-opera, The Fairy Queen, is derived from Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. According to The Sequoia Symphony music director Bruce Kiesling, the show has many lavish costumes and is closer to a modern musical than to a traditional opera. It is considered a semi-opera because it adds music between acts of the play. The UCSC Opera Company annually puts on a year-end opera that Kiesling conducts. “Opera is really musical theater. Sheila has done a great job bringing out the comedy. It’s really fun. The music is in the Baroque style, which we don’t get to hear that often,” said Kiesling.
According to Josh Banda, the symphony’s executive director, the symphony has been around for 63 seasons. Aside from a ballet performance they added last year, this semi-opera will be different from anything they have done before. “It’s a really big step for us institutionally as we just look at growing over the next decade or so forth… this is just kind of the next step into becoming known as a sort of cultural icon.”
In The Fairy Queen, altogether there are 18 principal actors/singers along with a chorus coming from Santa Cruz. All students from UCSC are music students or graduates, many are well-seasoned in opera and at least one plans to go on to a professional career after this summer.
During the pandemic last year, Kiesling had some Sequoia Symphony members record music from the opera because it was too hard to get the university orchestra, where Kiesling is also a professor, to do it virtually. This year, they have swapped places as a number of the opera orchestra is joining the symphony musicians for the show at the Fox. Kiesling wanted to see if they could pack up the scenery, luscious costumes and performers to recreate the opera in Visalia. “This is kind of a dry run to see if this is something we could bring to Visalia each year,” Kiesling said.
Wiley said she is thrilled to be joined by members of the Sequoia Symphony, “It is an incredible joy and unparalleled learning experience for these singers to perform with a professional orchestra.”
The Fairy Queen was by Henry Purcell, who was the most important English composer of his time, also composed the music for The Prophetess, King Aurthor and Dioclesian. The opera was originally designed to be performed along with a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which was estimated to run just over four hours. Kinesling said their production is half the length.
Tickets are $35 for general admission and $10 for students 18 years and under. For more information visit The Sequoia Symphony website, www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com/season