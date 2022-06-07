Visalia extends airport lease with FedEx

“FedEx is a significant tenant at the city’s airport,” the staff report stated.

The publicly-traded delivery service uses the Visalia Municipal Airport location not only as a retail business for customers but also as an air-cargo hub with three planes permanently located at the airport that each make multiple scheduled flights daily. There is also a package sorting facility to process all the cargo that arrives via those flights.

The new lease is for five more years with an option to renew for another five years through 2032. A new lease was not only required for the city to keep a long standing tenant but also to clarify whose responsibility it is to make improvements.