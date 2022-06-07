Visalia extends airport lease with FedEx

In addition to customer center, FedEx hangars three cargo planes and buys fuel at the Visalia Municipal Airport
VISALIA – While Visalia landed a UPS distribution hub in the industrial park last year, the city’s other national delivery service will continue to take off and land from the airport.
At its June 6 meeting, the Visalia City Council approved an extension of its lease with FedEx for the use of the building at the Visalia Airport, 9510 W. Airport Dr. in Visalia. It was the second reading of an ordinance for the new lease agreement, meaning it will take effect next month.
“FedEx is a significant tenant at the city’s airport,” the staff report stated.
The publicly-traded delivery service uses the Visalia Municipal Airport location not only as a retail business for customers but also as an air-cargo hub with three planes permanently located at the airport that each make multiple scheduled flights daily. There is also a package sorting facility to process all the cargo that arrives via those flights.
The new lease is for five more years with an option to renew for another five years through 2032. A new lease was not only required for the city to keep a long standing tenant but also to clarify whose responsibility it is to make improvements.
The lease agreement charges FedEx $1.15 per square foot or $11,379.51 per month. The city will ask FedEx to help pay for improvements to the hangar space sought by FedEx at a cost of $2,740.43 per month. The improvements include new interior and exterior paint, resealing of all windows and roadways, including restriping, replacing blinds, cabinets, carpet and vinyl flooring and installing two new coolers. The city has one year to complete the work. In return, the city gets indirect revenue through fuel sales and commercial landing fees.
“The city can point to this relationship with a quality tenant when negotiating with future cargo tenants as the airport expands,” the staff report stated.