Local shelters “overflowing” as adoption rates slow

“We’re not getting hit with a lot of returns. There’s just nobody coming to adopt anymore,” Miller said. “It’s like a train was put on pause. I think a lot of that is because people maybe are traveling more now, or maybe they don’t have the money to support an animal. Maybe that’s because of COVID; maybe people got laid off from work or lost their business, so they can’t afford a pet right now.”

Whatever the case may be, Valley Oak isn’t able to take in any animals until the ones currently there get adopted. Shelters around the county exhaust all other options before resorting to euthanasia, Miller said, but there’s nothing they can do if the flow of adoptions isn’t moving.

“If we can’t pull them and Washington and Oregon can’t take them, then the last resort is euthanasia. If adoptions aren’t happening, animals are getting euthanized,” Miller said.