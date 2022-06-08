Visalia EDC names Nicotero as new executive

Nicotero was selected from 16 candidates identified by the Search Committee, said Matt Seals, incoming chair of the VEDC. The committee narrowed the applicants to seven qualified individuals, who then provided answers to detailed follow-up questions. In addition to the published request for proposals and job description, detailed follow-up questions were sent to the applicants in order to provide a more detailed candidate analysis. Interviews were conducted in late May with a final decision and selection made last week.

The industrial park has become a hub for distribution centers, fulfillment centers and warehouses for many companies in recent years. In addition to Jo-Ann Stores, the industrial park is home to distribution centers for Amazon, Ace Hardware, UPS, VF Outdoor, VWR, Hilti USA, Pacific Stihl, Inc., Heilind Electronics, MWI Veterinary Supply, Millipore Sigma, Service Spring Corp. Distribution centers in the Visalia Industrial Park ship overnight to 95 million customers within a 300-mile radius in Southern California, Sacramento and the Bay Area. The industrial park offers quick access to Highway 99, the largest north-south trucking corridor in the nation’s largest state, an available labor force of 62,000 workers, affordable land for development, and a city with a business-friendly climate that seeks to remove barriers to growth and expansion.

The VEDC is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed in 1996 to help businesses expand and create jobs.

Members support the work of the VEDC through annual dues, with additional financial support from the City of Visalia. For more information on the Visalia Economic Development Corporation, contact Matt Seals at [email protected]