Woman charged with attempting to stab camper in Sequoia National Park

Sarah E. Meenahan, 28, of Manhattan Beach was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to obey a lawful command, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced last week.

According to court documents, Meenahan drove a vehicle she had stolen from a repair shop into Sequoia National Park on May 16. Once in the park, she entered a camper van and attempted to stab its occupant. The occupant was able to subdue Meenahan, who then fled. When National Park Service rangers encountered her and tried to arrest her, she refused to comply with commands, and was only taken into custody after rangers deployed a taser.

Neither the owner of the repair shop nor the owner of the car Meenahan was driving gave her permission to use the vehicle, court documents stated.

If convicted of all three charges, Meenahan faces a maximum penalty of 11 and a half years in prison and a fine of up to $260,000.