Valero leads among crowded field in District 4 supervisor race

District 4 incumbent Eddie Valero jumped out to a double digit lead over challenger Scott Harness and others; Connie Conway declares victory to serve the remainder of Devin Nunes’ term
TULARE COUNTY – District 4 Board Supervisor Eddie Valero will most likely enter a runoff in November. The current chairman of the board shot out ahead of a four way race on election night, but the race is still too close to call for any two candidates.
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 8 Valero was up 45.61% and leading the second closest candidate, Scott Harness, who had 27.23%. However, only 8.88% of the total registered votes were in as of election night. Melvin Gong and Kelly Culver were distant third and fourth candidates at 9.16% and 18.01% respectively.
Valero said his campaign worked hard and is grateful of the support his campaign has received. “Although we are hoping for an outright victory in the primary, we are definitely ready to engage, uplift and encourage the residents in District 4 to come out in November and eager to take our county to greater heights of success,” Valero said.” And yes, it can and will be done.”
In order for Valero to avoid a runoff, he would have to gather over 50% of the vote. Although, with as many as 27,000 votes still left to be counted in District 4, the outcome is unclear. If Valero’s lead holds, it may just be a race between Harness and Culver to see who will face him in November.
Another contest that caught the eye of Tulare County residents was what is formerly California’s Congressional District 22. Left vacant last year by former congressman Devin Nunes, the seat was left up for grabs. Political stalwart in Tulare County, Connie Conway, led the pack of six candidates in the April 5 primary with 47.1% of the vote. She was unable to get the 50% needed to win outright, and faced off against Lourin Hubbard, who garnered 14.21% of the vote in April.
As of Tuesday, June 7’s primary, Conway is well in the lead with 59.5% of the vote to Hubbard’s 40.5%. Percentages will change as more votes come in, but Conway has already claimed victory.
“I thank the Valley’s voters for placing your trust in me to represent you in Congress,” said Congresswoman-elect Connie Conway. “I’ve listened closely to your concerns, and I assure you that I will give you a strong, unwavering voice in Washington that will stand up for you, your beliefs, and your interests.”
Conway will serve in Congress until December, when the district is dissolved in favor of new districts that were drawn after the 2020 census.
Running Unopposed
Not every seat in Tulare County had a contested election. Several of the county’s top seats comfortably cruised to reelection. Students, teachers and district administration can look forward to another four years of Tim Hire serving as Tulare County superintendent of school.
There will be no change for the county’s law enforcement arm. District Attorney Tim Ward will continue to prosecute the county’s criminals, while Mike Boudreaux will remain at the helm of the Sheriff’s department.
While Eddie Valero may have to sweat it out in District 4, Dennis Townsend in District 5 was sitting pretty on election night with a sure win.
State Assembly
Incumbent to California Assembly District 33, Devon Mathis (R-Visalia), came out well ahead by the end of election night. Facing off against familiar foes such as Ruben Macareno and Jose Sigala – two candidates he had defeated in the 2016 and 2018 general elections – Mathis garnered 62.4% of the early vote. Sigala, a Tulare city councilman, gathered 20.2% while Macareno, a Farmersville city councilman, gathered 17.4%.
As far as initial vote counts are concerned, it doesn’t appear that redistricting has hurt Mathis’s chances at reelection. Formerly the incumbent of Assembly District 26, his district now stretches from Reedley, Selma, Kingsburg, Woodlake and the northern portion of Visalia to include Hanford and Lemoore. It also includes the majority of Tulare and Porterville as well as Avenal and all areas North of Delano.
If Mathis’s voter share drops below 50% he will face a runoff between Macareno or Sigala.
State Senate District 16
Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), was down by the end of election night, but still in a firm position for a runoff election. In the face of a shifting district that now includes portions of Kings and Tulare County and even parts of Bakersfield, Hurtado has still managed to lead three other candidates in the field. The district starts by wrapping around the northern portion of Visalia and curves back to include Hanford, Lemoore and Avenal. The district additionally grabs the main portion of Bakersfield and back up to include Delano, Porterville and half of Tulare.
As of election night, David Shepard gathered 42.1%, while Hurtado gathered 31.2%. Nicole Parra gathered 14.1%, Bryan Osorio gathered 4.4% and Gregory Tatum gathered 8.2%. A crowded field to say the least leaves the race wide open. Post election night results will give a clearer picture on the runoff in November.
State Senate District 12
Redistricting hasn’t seemed to affect incumbent State Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield). Her new district encompasses from Clovis to right below Mammoth Lakes all the way down to include Ridgecrest, California City and Tehachapi. The district curves around Bakersfield to include Taft and back up to the outskirts of Porterville and around Lindsay. Additionally it reaches out to grab Exeter, half of Tulare and the majority of Visalia.
As of Wednesday, June 8 she was handily ahead of Democratic challenger Susanne Gundy, 64.7 to 35.3%.