Valero leads among crowded field in District 4 supervisor race

Another contest that caught the eye of Tulare County residents was what is formerly California’s Congressional District 22. Left vacant last year by former congressman Devin Nunes, the seat was left up for grabs. Political stalwart in Tulare County, Connie Conway, led the pack of six candidates in the April 5 primary with 47.1% of the vote. She was unable to get the 50% needed to win outright, and faced off against Lourin Hubbard, who garnered 14.21% of the vote in April.

As of Tuesday, June 7’s primary, Conway is well in the lead with 59.5% of the vote to Hubbard’s 40.5%. Percentages will change as more votes come in, but Conway has already claimed victory.

“I thank the Valley’s voters for placing your trust in me to represent you in Congress,” said Congresswoman-elect Connie Conway. “I’ve listened closely to your concerns, and I assure you that I will give you a strong, unwavering voice in Washington that will stand up for you, your beliefs, and your interests.”

Conway will serve in Congress until December, when the district is dissolved in favor of new districts that were drawn after the 2020 census.