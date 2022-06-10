Bartenders, servers must soon pass alcohol serving exam

“I think it’s a positive thing. The more education for restaurant employees, the better,” said Anthony Flores, general manager and restaurant leader at Elderwood in Visalia.

Flores said Elderwood began implementing the training a couple of weeks ago. So far, some of his employees have described the requirement as “massively beneficial.” In particular, Flores values the emphasis the training puts on how to avoid over-serving alcohol to guests.

“Most of [the servers] are a bit younger, so they’re not really into the bar scene or know anything about going to a bar and drinking,” Flores said. “The training shows them the things to look for to make sure that we don’t over-serve. Because it’s easy to just be like, yeah, we’ll get you another, and another. If you avoid that, you’re taking care of not only the restaurant, but guests as well.”