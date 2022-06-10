County parks will receive much needed TLC

After ordering some picnic benches and discovering there is a seven month delivery wait time, Sisk said she did not want to wait even another month before ordering additional supplies needed. The remaining ARPA funding for park improvement was originally supposed to be in the 2022-23 county budget. Seeing the seven month delivery wait, Sisk decided it would be best to have approval to spend money as soon as possible for fear of having even greater delays. If they had waited for the funding to be put on the budget, purchasing additional tables would not have even happened until September. The hope is to begin improvements in the fall when a shipment of picnic benches will arrive in December.

The availability of funding has come at a good time considering the General Services Agency is in the process of rebranding according to Sisk. They have recently designed a new logo and are beginning additional improvements throughout the county. Sisk said they have put a new strategic plan in place and want more community involvement. They are going to have membership programs, memorial trees and benches and be working with the local non-profit Friends of Tulare County.

“We’re going to start meeting with service groups, and have lots of different sponsorship opportunities to really get the community more involved,” Sisk said. “You know, yes, the parks are owned by the county, but we want the community to have ownership of them as well.”