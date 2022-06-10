County parks will receive much needed TLC

Tulare County Board of Supervisors approves funding for the county to begin much needed updates to nine of their 11 county parks
VISALIA – After many years of wear and tear, multiple parks around Tulare County will be receiving some well deserved updates, but due to supply chain issues it could take longer than originally anticipated.
At the June 9, Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved the use of the remaining park improvement allotted $6.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to be used for nine of the county’s 11 parks. The General Services Agency plans to do basic updates, like new picnic benches and grills with some minor infrastructure updates like repairing and rebuilding arbors and irrigation systems in all the parks. The nine parks included are Alpaugh, Bartlett, Cutler, Goshen, Kings River, Ledbetter, Mooney Grove and Pixley county parks
“We’re just so excited to be in a position to do this, I don’t think that our parks have seen this kind of investment ever really…” Brooke Sisk, General Services Agency director said. “This is kind of an unprecedented investment, so we are just thrilled and working really hard.”
According to Sisk, when the park improvement plan was originally brought to the board, their goal was to stretch out the improvements throughout the five districts and use them for a variety of necessary improvements. She said some parks need more help than others, but they tried to spread the wealth as evenly as possible.
In addition to benches, grills and arbor updates, Alpaugh irrigation and electric systems will be replaced. Bartlett will receive a new water well, Cutler will receive new irrigation and paving. Kings River will have the arbor replaced, Ledbetter will receive sports field improvements. Mooney Grove park will require a bit more work with the renovation of the bridge. And Pixley will have their water distribution system and irrigation replaced. And Goshen will receive new benches, grills and arbors.
Sisk said they are in the process of working with architects to design new arbors so they can take those to the board and get the ball rolling. There are several major infrastructural updates that could be done throughout the county, but Sisk said they decided to go for the ones that could be done quickly and most effectively while still having the best reward.
“That’s really kind of the thing that people use the most,” Sisk said. “We want to be something that people could see and use and benefit from, and really, enhance the recreational opportunities available to residents and families and just the things that people are going to be able to immediately benefit from.”
Due to using APRA funding, there is a federal deadline of Dec. 31, 2026 for the money to be used and thus the project to be complete. Sisk is hopeful the project will be completed before that deadline, but that is dependent on supply chain issues being resolved.
After ordering some picnic benches and discovering there is a seven month delivery wait time, Sisk said she did not want to wait even another month before ordering additional supplies needed. The remaining ARPA funding for park improvement was originally supposed to be in the 2022-23 county budget. Seeing the seven month delivery wait, Sisk decided it would be best to have approval to spend money as soon as possible for fear of having even greater delays. If they had waited for the funding to be put on the budget, purchasing additional tables would not have even happened until September. The hope is to begin improvements in the fall when a shipment of picnic benches will arrive in December.
The availability of funding has come at a good time considering the General Services Agency is in the process of rebranding according to Sisk. They have recently designed a new logo and are beginning additional improvements throughout the county. Sisk said they have put a new strategic plan in place and want more community involvement. They are going to have membership programs, memorial trees and benches and be working with the local non-profit Friends of Tulare County.
“We’re going to start meeting with service groups, and have lots of different sponsorship opportunities to really get the community more involved,” Sisk said. “You know, yes, the parks are owned by the county, but we want the community to have ownership of them as well.”