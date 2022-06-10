Historical Museum, Mission Oak retell internment camp struggles in Tulare

The Tulare Historical Museum, in partnership with Mission Oak High School, will hold a program on June 23 where people will be able to learn about the temporary prison camp and the people held there.

The program will include a panel of survivors who were detained at internment camps throughout the Central Valley, as well as a brief history presentation given by Mission Oak students. The event is part of a larger project led by high school teacher MichealPaul Mendoza and his 11th-12th Cultural History of the U.S. class.

Mendoza’s students were dismayed when they learned about what was then known as the Tulare Assembly Center, how it was used to detain 5,000 Japanese Americans and how the Tulare Fairgrounds lacks a monument to pay tribute to what happened on their land. The students put together a presentation for the fairground’s CEO and reached out to the Tulare Historical Museum. The event on June 23 is part of their efforts to promote their cause.

The event is free and open to the public.