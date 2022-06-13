Charges dismissed for construction company owner accused of fraud

Charges brought against Tulare based construction company co-owner, Pamela Chairamonte, who was accused of scamming victims of Sonoma County Tubbs fire in 2017, are dismissed

SONOMA, Calif. – After being convicted of several counts of fraud and facing years of jail time for defrauding wildfire victims in Sonoma County, the Tulare County construction company co-owner gets off with just community service.

The Rosenfeld Law Firm out of northern California, announced on June 8 that all 32 felony charges against Pamela Chairamonte have been dismissed. She was originally facing over 20 years in prison for alleged grand theft of personal property, related to rebuilding homes after the devastating Tubbs fire in 2017. Her sentence has now been reduced to community service.