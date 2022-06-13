Charges dismissed for construction company owner accused of fraud

Charges brought against Tulare based construction company co-owner, Pamela Chairamonte, who was accused of scamming victims of Sonoma County Tubbs fire in 2017, are dismissed
SONOMA, Calif. – After being convicted of several counts of fraud and facing years of jail time for defrauding wildfire victims in Sonoma County, the Tulare County construction company co-owner gets off with just community service.
The Rosenfeld Law Firm out of northern California, announced on June 8 that all 32 felony charges against Pamela Chairamonte have been dismissed. She was originally facing over 20 years in prison for alleged grand theft of personal property, related to rebuilding homes after the devastating Tubbs fire in 2017. Her sentence has now been reduced to community service.
On April 29, in a plea deal negotiated by Chiaramonte’s attorney Ken Rosenfeld, Pamela pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor charge of diversion of funds. “This is a huge win and a great relief for Pam,” Rosenfeld said. “We are extremely pleased to have gotten all the felony charges dismissed and to see our client avoid jail time.”
Chairamonte co-owned Chiaramonte Construction & Plumbing with her husband Salvador. Salvador was charged with 58 different felony counts including grand theft of personal property, diversion of construction funds, theft from the elderly and theft by false pretenses, according to the Contractors State License Board and the Sonoma County Superior Court. The duo was accused of stealing a total of a little more than $1 million.
In addition to Pamela’s husband Slavador, their daughter Diane Perry, was also faced felony charges. Salvador pleaded no contest to a handful of felony charges and Perry pleaded no contest to one felony count of diversion of funds. No contest is not an admission of guilt, but it carries the same weight as a guilty verdict.