COS Ag Irrigation Academy applications now available

“There is tremendous opportunity in this field and the Ag Irrigation Academy gives students very valuable skills,” Steve Huth, president of TechnoFlo Systems said. “These jobs are not going to go away, especially with the increasing local and state requirements to collect and track data on water flow and evaporation.”

TechnoFlo Systems manufactures, tests and repairs flow measurement products. He said that like many other agricultural employers, he struggles to find quality employees who are trained to work in the specialized field of agricultural irrigation. Huth is an advocate for the COS Irrigation Academy because by providing this opportunity, they are performing a service to the industry itself, “These interns are potential employees for us, our customers and business partners.”

Gloria Ramirez, was working part-time in irrigation at Vincent Sola farms when she enrolled in the academy. “Being in the Ag Irrigation Academy deepened my understanding of the whole process to increase yield and effectively use water,” Ramirez said. “I love my work. We can take what we are learning to grow healthier crops and help feed the world.”