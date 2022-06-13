COS Ag Irrigation Academy applications now available

College of the Sequoias opens applications for its second Ag Irrigation Academy with internship to high school and college students and anyone else interested
VISALIA – The College of the Sequoias (COS) is now accepting applications for its semester-long Ag Irrigation Academy which includes an internship. Applications are open to high school and college students, anyone already in the field as well as anyone who may be interested.
The 18 week Ag Irrigation Academy began last year with 16 students. The class is a combination of classroom learning and in the field work experience, providing students with around 500 hours of experience. There are no prerequisites required for the academy.
“There is tremendous opportunity in this field and the Ag Irrigation Academy gives students very valuable skills,” Steve Huth, president of TechnoFlo Systems said. “These jobs are not going to go away, especially with the increasing local and state requirements to collect and track data on water flow and evaporation.”
TechnoFlo Systems manufactures, tests and repairs flow measurement products. He said that like many other agricultural employers, he struggles to find quality employees who are trained to work in the specialized field of agricultural irrigation. Huth is an advocate for the COS Irrigation Academy because by providing this opportunity, they are performing a service to the industry itself, “These interns are potential employees for us, our customers and business partners.”
Gloria Ramirez, was working part-time in irrigation at Vincent Sola farms when she enrolled in the academy. “Being in the Ag Irrigation Academy deepened my understanding of the whole process to increase yield and effectively use water,” Ramirez said. “I love my work. We can take what we are learning to grow healthier crops and help feed the world.”
According to Charlie Abee, an instructor in the academy, farms and ranches are adapting to drought conditions and higher water costs by installing more automated equipment and keeping a closer eye on the irrigation systems. “The Irrigation Academy is aligned with employers to teach the needed skills so graduates can earn $18-25/hr. to start and $26-35/ hr. with experience,” Abee said.
Huth hired an individual who went through the academy and says there is a great deal of value in going through the academy for both employer and employee. “After the internship, we brought on an academy graduate as an employee,” Huth said. “You can ‘test drive’ prospective employees as well as expose them to your company culture and products. This is absolutely part of our recruiting strategy.”
A student who recently completed the academy, Tim Braziel, said the coursework was expertly aligned with the internship. “Mr. Abee exposed us to all aspects of irrigation to prepare us for a variety of jobs, from designing systems on the computer to the hands-on work of maintaining them, it was covered,” Braziel said. “Whether you like working outdoors among the trees, troubleshooting equipment or reviewing data in the office to develop a strategy, there are opportunities in Ag Irrigation.”
Prospective students can go to the Ag Irrigation Academy web page (COS.EDU/AgIrrigation) and contact Chelsea for individualized assistance with enrollment at [email protected] or 559-688-3044.
Employers interested in offering internships can contact Cosmo Costales, CTE Career Services at [email protected] or (559) 688-3122.