Parents sentenced for the death of infant daughter

According to the District Attorney’s office, on Friday, June 10, Angela Jimenez-Ramirez, 35, was sentenced to eight years in prison and her husband Daniel Rameriez, 35, was sentenced to 13 years in state prison. Due to sentencing guidelines and custody credits, Jimenez-Ramirez was released from custody by the court for time served at the hearing following the jury conviction. Ramirez remains in custody, but has credit for time served starting in February 2016. He will be transferred to the California Department of Corrections to serve the remainder of his sentence.

On April 26, 2022, a Tulare County jury found Jimenez-Ramirez guilty of felony involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse as well as the special allegation that she committed willful harm or injury resulting in death. Ramirez was also found guilty of felony involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in addition to being found guilty of the special allegations of causing great bodily injury and committing wilful harm or injury resulting in death.

According to the DA’s office, In 2014 the parents brought their daughter to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia on Oct. 12. The child was found to have multiple fractures in several areas of her body and was immediately airlifted to Children’s Hospital Central Valley in Merced. The child died on Oct. 16 after being removed from life support.

In February 2016, a Tulare County criminal grand jury heard evidence from prosecutors and indicted the couple on murder charges. The Visalia Police Department took the defendants into custody on Feb. 26, 2016, where they both remained through the trial.

The case was prosecuted by senior TCDA Crimes against Children prosecutors Chelsea Wayt and Sean Sangree, and was investigated by the Visalia Police Department and the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations.