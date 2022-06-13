Photography book showcases ’90s skateboarding culture in Visalia

Nik Freitas’ book Tule Fog showcases Visalia’s impact on ’90s skateboarding culture

VISALIA – There were no skateparks in Visalia when Nik Freitas was growing up. It was the ’80s and ’90s, before the age of Instagram skate edits or Olympic skateboarding, and the city’s skating population numbered at about 20.

“I was the only skateboarder in my graduating high school class,” Freitas said. “It was pretty dead when I started. Skateboarding was not big at all.”

Yet the scene in Visalia was still a vibrant one, churning out a number of prominent pro skaters by the mid-90’s and jump-starting Freitas’ early career in skate photography. It was photos from this era that inspired him to release his book Tule Fog, a collection of photographs from the early days of Visalia’s skateboarding culture.