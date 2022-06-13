VUSD Superintendent seeks local feedback before 22-23 school year

Visalia Unified School District hosts community engagement forums through June to receive feedback for new Superintendent Kirk Shrum
VISALIA – Visalia Unified School District is hosting community engagement forums throughout the month of June to hear what the community has to say about all things education.
VUSD is hosting one forum each week in June at different locations throughout the district. They will be looking for feedback on topics such as academics, safety and communication. If anyone is not available to participate in person there is an option to respond to questions online.
These forums are open to all individuals in the district. The idea behind these forums is to create an opportunity for the community to interact with Superintendent Kirk Shrum. “The district and community will listen and learn together during the engagement sessions,” a VUSD flier states.
The forums will be held on:
- Monday, June 13 at Ridgeview Middle School, 3315 N. Akers S, Visalia from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Monday, June 20 at Ivanhoe Elementary School, 16030 Avenue 332, Ivanhoe from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, June 23 at Valley Oak Middle School, 2000 N Lovers Lane, Visalia from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Monday, June 27 at Goshen Elementary School 6505 Avenue 308, Goshen from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The forum will ask questions such as: what does a welcoming, safe and secure learning environment look like; how can VUSD be more transparent and accountable to our community; what is great in VUSD; how can VUSD improve; and others.