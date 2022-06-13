VUSD Superintendent seeks local feedback before 22-23 school year

Visalia Unified School District hosts community engagement forums through June to receive feedback for new Superintendent Kirk Shrum

VISALIA – Visalia Unified School District is hosting community engagement forums throughout the month of June to hear what the community has to say about all things education.

VUSD is hosting one forum each week in June at different locations throughout the district. They will be looking for feedback on topics such as academics, safety and communication. If anyone is not available to participate in person there is an option to respond to questions online.