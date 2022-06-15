Tulare chamber, Amvets rededicate Vietnam War Memorial for Flag Day

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce joins forces with AMVETS to rehabilitate the Tulare County Vietnam War Memorial near the Tulare airport
TULARE – In accordance with Flag day, the newly restored Tulare County Vietnam War Memorial Airplane and Memorial Flagpoles were unveiled at a Flag Day celebration near Mefford Field.
On June 14, AMVETS Post 65, the Tulare Chamber of Commerce, Naval Air Station Lemoore and numerous other partners who teamed up to restore the memorial joined together to celebrate.
“We knew the renovation was coming and we thought, well, what better day to celebrate that than Flag Day,” Donnett Silva Carter, the Tulare Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer, said. “The memorial means a lot, to our local veterans in general and especially to those who are Vietnam war veterans…So we’ve always hoped that the memorial will…bring them some peace and healing, also for the families that lost soldiers.”
Representatives and Naval Officers from Naval Air Station Lemoore were recognized and honored for their work to physically restore the Vietnam War Memorial which honors the 77 United States Armed Forces veterans from Tulare County who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.
According to Silva Carter, the whole area of the memorial received a bit of a facelift. The area received new flagpoles and flags, new bark placement, additional lighting as well as basic cleaning measures. “Really just made it shine better,” Silva Carter said.
Tulare’s mayor, Dennis Mederos, rededicated the memorial on Tuesday, almost 30 years after its original unveiling in 1994. The AMVETS Post 56 Honor Guard aided Mederos by raising the flags. The Memorial itself is a 1964 F-4C Phantom II fighter-bomber which was utilized by the United States Air Force until it was grounded and used as a trainer airframe until 1986.