Tulare chamber, Amvets rededicate Vietnam War Memorial for Flag Day

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce joins forces with AMVETS to rehabilitate the Tulare County Vietnam War Memorial near the Tulare airport

TULARE – In accordance with Flag day, the newly restored Tulare County Vietnam War Memorial Airplane and Memorial Flagpoles were unveiled at a Flag Day celebration near Mefford Field.

On June 14, AMVETS Post 65, the Tulare Chamber of Commerce, Naval Air Station Lemoore and numerous other partners who teamed up to restore the memorial joined together to celebrate.