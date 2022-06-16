David Valadao to run against upcoming Democratic challenger Rudy Salas

Salas, the Democratic challenger for what is now California Congressional District 22, earned 44.1% of the district’s vote to runoff in November. Valadao on the other hand has taken the lead of Republican candidates with 26.3% of the vote, but Republican challenger Chris Mathys is not far behind with 22.4%.

Salas expressed gratitude to Central Valley residents. “Last week’s victory put us one step closer to the ultimate goal – ensuring hardworking Central Valley families have the representation they deserve,” he said. Until November, he plans to meet with voters and speak with them about issues he described as mattering most: cutting costs, expanding health care, and tackling crime.

Mathys commented on the closeness of the race with Valadao, but overall opted to wait for voters to decide before commenting any further. He remains committed to his campaign message that the United States fared better under former President Donald Trump’s time in office, and that Valadao’s vote to impeach him in January 2021 was not representative of the values of the district.

“It would be an honor to have the opportunity to represent that community in Washington,” he said.

Valadao’s new district includes half of the city of Tulare, along with Avenal in Tulare County. There are large swaths of Kings and Kern County in his district as well.