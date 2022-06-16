Exeter cemetery tax measure close to dying

According to the post-election results report summary, 61.59% of total votes recorded support the measure and 38.41% are against it. This measure would provide financial aid to the three cemeteries in the surrounding areas including Exeter Cemetery, Deep Creek Cemetery in Farmersville and Hamilton Cemetery off Avenue 310 between Exeter and Woodlake. As of now 41.2% of registered votes of ballots have been read, leaving 4,548 ballots still to be counted.

According to Supervisor Larry Micari, whose district includes the Exeter Public Cemetery District, the measure needs a 66% voter approval rate and as he sees it now it has failed.

“The closure of three cemeteries in our area would be devastating to our community…they’re going to have to shut the doors if something doesn’t help,” Micari said.

This is the first time in history, the Exeter Public Cemetery District has asked the public to pay a little less than $3 per month to restore the three cemeteries, save the stewards of local families’ final resting places and ensure future generations can connect with the town and family histories. It was unanimously approved by the board to place this tax measure on the primary election ballot.