Exeter’s council expected to increase PD budget, fund improvement projects in new budget

The proposed updates to the general fund in fiscal year 2023 include a $336,400 increase to the police budget. The increase will mainly go to salary and benefit increases. The police department and general safety are the largest parts of the general fund with the police department taking 57.3% of the general fund’s expenditures. The police department is also receiving a $50,000 increase for operations improvements.

There will be a $195,900 increase to the parks department for the renovation of Unger Park and City Park. Parks and recreation will take up 9.4% of the general fund’s expenditures because of the proposed capital improvement plans as opposed to 3.6% in 2021.

The general fund anticipates a total increase of $807,747 or 16.8% between 2022 and 2023. 10% of the fund will go to salary and benefit increases for all city employees. Another 20% will be allocated for contract expenses.

The increase in revenue comes from the 1% sales tax that was enacted after Measure P was passed in November 2020. Sales tax, along with property taxes and utility user taxes, are the main source of revenue for the general fund. Measure P allowed the city to pay for code enforcement and some of the cost of recreation, which freed up funds for other areas and allowed for a balanced budget. Previously, public works had been taking care of code enforcement, but with the extra funding from Measure P, public works can be freed up to focus on utilities, infrastructure and maintenance.