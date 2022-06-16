Farmersville City Council votes to adopt a new city logo

The new Farmersville city logo will have the familiar elements of the old one, but with a modern update
FARMERSVILLE – It’s out with the old and in with the new when it comes to Farmersville’s logo.
The Farmersville City Council voted to adopt a modernized version of their currently logo at their meeting on Monday, June 13.
Replacing the old rectangular logo is a new round logo depicting a windmill and farmer’s fields stretching in front of the skyline and the foothills in vibrant colors. “Farmersville” is written in a banner across the logo while “Established 1868 Incorporated 1960” fills out the bottom of the circle.
The city will gradually transition to the new logo over the coming weeks. “We need to get new business cards, change the letterhead and update any logos on city vehicles,” says City Manager Jennifer Gomez. “People may see a mix of the old logo and the new logo as we make the transition.”
The new logo has the same elements of the old rectangular logo including the windmill, skyline and fields but with a new modern design and font and is a more traditional round shape.
This new logo was not featured in the survey that the city council ran last month for citizens to vote on the new logo. That survey featured four logos including the old rectangular logo, which won with 44% of the votes. In the interest of modernizing the logo, the city council hired 99designs to update the old logo.
The old rectangular logo was not actually the city’s official logo. Officially, the logo has been the “cornucopia” logo since the city’s incorporation in 1960. However, that logo was not in use, and citizens are more familiar with the rectangular logo.