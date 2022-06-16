Farmersville votes in favor of funding full-time battalion chief for 2022-2023 budget

Water funds trickle in

The water fund is low on operational revenue for the upcoming year. There are not enough funds available for future repair and replacement requirements. The council plans to reevaluate the effectiveness of rate increases.

One of the reasons the water fund is low on revenue is an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor’s office did not allow the city to shut off the water for residents who could not make payments, so the city was unable to enforce delinquent accounts. “We’re working on setting up payment plans…to collect on that debt,” said Finance Director Huntley,

Huntley anticipates that there will be an upcoming rate increase in order to plan for future asset replacement. If increases are approved in the future they will likely take effect in the following 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Sewer system underwater

The sewer system is not currently undergoing a rate increase, however, there is a potential for a rate increase in the near future to ensure the long term health of the fund. User rates are expected to be evaluated for increase in the following fiscal year of 2023-2024 at the same time as the water rate increases.

The sewer enterprise fund will now have to repay the debt owed to the state for the construction of the new wastewater treatment facility. The debt agreement by the city places more financial burden on the fund for the life of the debt through 2052.