Free sports physicals available for all students in Tulare, Kings Counties

HANFORD – The non-profit group Adventist Health is giving student athletes in Tulare and Kings Counties access to their yearly required sports physicals. For Free.
Student athletes in Tulare and Kings counties will be offered free sports physicals at three events organized by the non-profit Adventist Health in the upcoming weeks. On June 21, physicals will be offered at the Tulare Western High School Gym from 4-7 p.m. The next event will be on June 28 at the Dinuba High School gym from 4-7 p.m. The final opportunity will be on July 12 at the Sierra Pacific High School gym from 3-7 p.m.
Schools require a sports physical for student athletes of all ages in order to determine a student’s medical eligibility to play on a sports team. Sports physicals include a basic medical screening that checks a student’s height and weight, blood pressure and vision. Physicals usually take 30-45 minutes and each student will also receive a “swag bag” that includes a water bottle and school supplies.
Students will also be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the event.
Physicians as well as many Adventist Health employees volunteer their time for these events. Last year Adventist Health in the Central Valley provided sports physicals to over 1,200 students. “Not every family can afford a sports physical, so it’s a blessing to offer them for free,” Adventist Health Well-Being Director Valeria Alvarez said. “We want to do our part to ensure that every student who wants to play sports is able to.”
Students will need a consent form signed by their parent or legal guardian as well as a pre-participation evaluation history in order to receive a sports physical at one of the events. Physicals are available to all students, regardless of where they attend school.