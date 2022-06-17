Free sports physicals available for all students in Tulare, Kings Counties

Student athletes in Tulare and Kings counties will be offered free sports physicals at three events organized by the non-profit Adventist Health in the upcoming weeks. On June 21, physicals will be offered at the Tulare Western High School Gym from 4-7 p.m. The next event will be on June 28 at the Dinuba High School gym from 4-7 p.m. The final opportunity will be on July 12 at the Sierra Pacific High School gym from 3-7 p.m.

Schools require a sports physical for student athletes of all ages in order to determine a student’s medical eligibility to play on a sports team. Sports physicals include a basic medical screening that checks a student’s height and weight, blood pressure and vision. Physicals usually take 30-45 minutes and each student will also receive a “swag bag” that includes a water bottle and school supplies.

Students will also be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the event.